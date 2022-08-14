Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA

Singer (6-4) pitched one-hit ball against the team with the best record in the majors. He struck out seven and walked three.

“Singer thrives on these opportunities and we do need that stopper to step up and so something special,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I don’t think you can imagine that Brady was going to execute the way he did today. It was a thing of beauty and couldn’t have been at a better time.”

The 26-year old right-hander felt all his pitches were working.

"It was a good outing, I think I stayed on the attack all day and all three pitches had good life,” Singer said. “The fastball had good life, the changeups that I threw really helped me throughout the whole entire time.”

Royals relievers Amir Garrett and Dylan Coleman kept the Dodgers scoreless and Scott Barlow got four outs for his 19th save.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered among his three hits and drove in two runs. He connected in the eighth inning for his fourth home run and seventh RBI of an 11-game homestand.

“It is just constant adjustments,” Pasquantino said. “I’m not going to say anything clicked this week, but it is one of those things where you just keep going, pushing forward and it worked out today.”

Tyler Anderson (12-2) gave up three runs in six innings.

Chris Taylor singled in the Dodgers fifth and Mookie Betts doubled in the eighth. It was the fewest hits for Los Angeles since April 19 and the first time being shut out since June 27.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles will continue its Midwest stretch with a three-game set with Milwaukee. LHP Julio Urías (12-6, 2.49 ERA) will open the series for the Dodgers.

LHP Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.02 ERA) is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Minnesota to begin a seven-game road trip.

___

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Combined Shape Caption Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann