Dodger downer: Pitcher Dustin May to have Tommy John surgery

May is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts this season. He has a career mark of 6-5 with a 2.93 ERA in 31 appearances, including 19 starts, since making his debut in August 2019.

Last year, May pitched seven times in the postseason, including twice in the World Series against Tampa Bay. He made three starts for short stints in the earlier rounds of the NL playoffs.

May joins a crowd of Dodgers pitchers on the injured list that also includes Caleb Ferguson (left elbow surgery), Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation), Brusdar Graterol (right forearm tightness), Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery), Joe Kelly (shoulder inflammation), Corey Knebel (right lat strain) and David Price (right hamstring strain).

The Dodgers also claimed right-hander Phil Bickford off waivers from Milwaukee on Monday.

Bickford made one appearance for Milwaukee this season, allowing two runs in one inning during an 8-0 loss to Miami last week. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

Bickford, a Ventura, California, native, was selected by San Francisco in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft. He made his big league debut on Sept. 1, allowing four runs in one inning for the Brewers against Detroit.

The Dodgers designated lefty Mike Kickham for assignment to create room for Bickford. In his only appearance so far this season, Kickham was charged with three runs in two innings Sunday at Milwaukee.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers' Dustin May throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks to starting pitcher Dustin May after May was injured during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. May left the game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash