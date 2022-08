Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns: 'People need us'

The World Health Organization declared its highest level of emergency in Ukraine the day after the invasion, coordinating a major relief effort there and in neighboring countries whose medical systems also are under strain.

About 6.4 million people have fled to other European countries, and a slightly higher number are internally displaced, according to U.N. estimates. That presents a major challenge to a health care system built on family doctor referrals and regionally separate administrations.

Across Ukraine, 900 hospitals have been damaged and another 123 have been destroyed, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko, noting: “Those 123 are gone, and we’re having to find new sites to build replacements.”

In addition, scores of pharmacies and ambulances have been destroyed or are seriously damaged, and at least 18 civilian medical staff have been killed and 59 others seriously wounded, he said.

“In occupied areas, the referral system has totally broken down,” Liashko told The Associated Press. “People’s health and their lives are in danger.”

Kyiv's economy was drained by the conflict with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014. When he came to power five years later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inherited a health care system that was undermined by reforms launched under his predecessor that had slashed government subsidies and closed many small-town hospitals. During the pandemic, people in those communities had to seek care in large cities — sometimes waiting as long as eight hours for an ambulance in severe cases of COVID-19.

As Russia has expanded the territory it controls in eastern and southern Ukraine, the supply of drugs in those areas has dwindled, along with medical staff to administer them. In the southern front-line town of Mykolaiv, “things have been very difficult,” volunteer Andrii Skorokhod said.

“Pharmacies have not been working, and shortages have become increasingly acute: Hospital staff were among those evacuated, including specialists. We just need more staff,” said Skorokhod, who heads a Red Cross initiative to provide residents with free medications.

Volunteers like Skorokhod saved the life of 79-year-old Vanda Banderovska, whose home near Mykolaiv was destroyed by Russian artillery. Her 53-year-old son, Roman, was killed, and she was brought to the hospital badly bruised and barely conscious.

“My son went out to the car to get his mobile phone when the Russians started shelling. He was hit in the head,” she said at a recovery ward, her voice trembling with emotion. “They’ve destroyed everything and I have nothing left.”

Banderovska said she was deeply grateful to the people who saved her life but also overcome by grief and anger.

“The pain I feel is so great. When doctors took me to the hospital I was bruised black and blue but I slowly recovered,” she said.

___

Derek Gatopoulos reported from Kyiv. Vasilisa Stepanenko and Hanna Arhirova contributed to this report from Kyiv.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A view of the therapy department which was destroyed after a Russia attack on the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A view of the therapy department which was destroyed after a Russia attack on the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Medics treat en elderly woman at the ICU department in the hospital of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Medics treat en elderly woman at the ICU department in the hospital of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Medicine and syringes are placed on a table at the at the ICU department in the hospital of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Medicine and syringes are placed on a table at the at the ICU department in the hospital of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Debris and broken glass is scattered on the floor of the damaged infectious illness department after a Russia attack at the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Debris and broken glass is scattered on the floor of the damaged infectious illness department after a Russia attack at the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Local residents walk past the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Local residents walk past the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption People wait to visit medics from the Ukrainian Red Cross at the center for displaced persons near Mykolaiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption People wait to visit medics from the Ukrainian Red Cross at the center for displaced persons near Mykolaiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Medicial equipment damaged after a Russia attack on the hospital lays covered in dust and debris in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Medicial equipment damaged after a Russia attack on the hospital lays covered in dust and debris in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Dr. Ilona Butova walks near the therapy department which was destroyed after a Russia attack on the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Dr. Ilona Butova walks near the therapy department which was destroyed after a Russia attack on the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Vanda Banderovska, 79, sits inside the center for displaced persons near Mykolaiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Banderovska's home near Mykolaiv was destroyed by Russian artillery. Her 53-year-old son, Roman, was fatally injured, and she was brought to the hospital badly bruised and barely conscious. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Vanda Banderovska, 79, sits inside the center for displaced persons near Mykolaiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Banderovska's home near Mykolaiv was destroyed by Russian artillery. Her 53-year-old son, Roman, was fatally injured, and she was brought to the hospital badly bruised and barely conscious. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption The therapy department which was destroyed after a Russia attack on the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption The therapy department which was destroyed after a Russia attack on the hospital in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ukraine's health care system already was struggling due to corruption, mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the war with Russia has only made things worse, with facilities damaged or destroyed, medical staff relocating to safer places and many drugs unavailable or in short supply. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Medics from the Ukrainian Red Cross examine the feet of a patient at the center for displaced persons near Mykolaiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Medics from the Ukrainian Red Cross examine the feet of a patient at the center for displaced persons near Mykolaiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka