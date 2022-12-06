springfield-news-sun logo
X

Doctors say Pelé's health improving, remains in hospital

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Doctors say Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving, doctors said Tuesday.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection.

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications,” the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In Qatar, the image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil's national team appeared on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering Monday before a World Cup match against South Korea.

Pelé had said he would be watching the match from the hospital. Brazil won 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jin-Man Lee

Credit: Jin-Man Lee

Credit: Jin-Man Lee

Credit: Jin-Man Lee

In Other News
1
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
2
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
3
Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland
4
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson in midst of his 7th season
5
Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top