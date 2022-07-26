Doctors group: Sudan forces kill at least 1 during protests

The group said men wearing civilian clothes and armed with guns and knives attacked a protest march in the capital city of Khartoum. It claimed that security agencies and al-Bashir supporters were behind this attack. It did not offer evidence supporting its claims.

There was no immediate comment from police.

Tuesday’s protests came barely three weeks after the country’s top military officer, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said the generals would not take part from U.N.-facilitated talks with the pro-democracy movement and that the military would return to the barracks after political forces agree on a transitional government.

Burhan’s July 4 declaration was supported last week by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the feared Rapid Support Forces. The RSF, which grew out of the notorious Janjaweed militias, was accused by rights and protest groups, of implicating in atrocities against protests over the past three years.

The pro-democracy movement rejected Burhan’s declaration as a tactical maneuver that was likely meant to inflame divisions within the already fractured pro-democracy groups. It called for the general to step down and allow the pro-democracy groups to form a civilian government and restructure the military.