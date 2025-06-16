Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine will plead guilty to drug charges

A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the months leading up to the “Friends” star’s overdose death has agreed to plead guilty, authorities said Monday
By ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
10 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the months leading up to the "Friends" star's overdose death has agreed to plead guilty, authorities said Monday.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, federal prosecutors said in a statement. They said the plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Plascencia is expected to enter the plea in the coming weeks.

Plasencia and a woman accused of being a ketamine dealer had been the primary targets of the prosecution, after three other defendants, including another doctor, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for their cooperation.

Plasencia had been scheduled to start trial in August.

Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023 at age 54.

