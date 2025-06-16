Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine will plead guilty to drug charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the months leading up to the "Friends" star's overdose death has agreed to plead guilty, authorities said Monday.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, federal prosecutors said in a statement. They said the plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Plascencia is expected to enter the plea in the coming weeks.