‘Doctor Strange' remains atop box office as 'Top Gun' looms

Cruise had the film festival in Cannes, France, abuzz on Wednesday with a whirlwind appearance for the film's European premiere that included a fly over of French fighter jets and an honorary Palme d'Or award.

But while the world waits, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” crossed the $800 million mark in global grosses, surpassing “The Batman” to become the top-grossing film of the year.

Released by the Walt Disney Co. and directed by Sam Raimi, " Doctor Strange 2 " benefitted from being the first Marvel movie to follow "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in which Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer played a pivotal role.

It also builds upon the popular Disney+ series “Wandavision” and contains a number of cameos that fans didn’t want to be spoiled.

Holdover family films “The Bad Guys” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” took the third and fourth spots. Universal’s “The Bad Guys” added $6.1 million in its fifth week. “Sonic 2” earned $3.9 million in its seventh.

Director Alex Garland’s folk horror thriller “Men” brought in $3.3 million for production company and distributor A24.

Meanwhile, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is still going strong even after nine weeks in release. The A24 film picked up an additional $3.3 million, down only 6% from the previous weekend, bringing its total grosses to $47 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” $31.6 million.

2. “Downtown Abbey: A New Era,” $16 million.

3. “The Bad Guys,” $6.1 million.

4. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” $3.9 million.

5. “Men,” $3.3 million.

6. “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” $3.1 million.

7. "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” $1.9 million.

8. “Firestarter,” $1.9 million.

9. “The Lost City,” $1.5 million.

10. “The Northman,” $1 million.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Caption This image released by Marvel Studios shows Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in a scene from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." (Marvel Studios via AP) Credit: Jay Maidment Credit: Jay Maidment Caption This image released by Marvel Studios shows Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in a scene from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." (Marvel Studios via AP) Credit: Jay Maidment Credit: Jay Maidment

Caption This image released by Focus Features shows Hugh Bonneville, from left, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael in a scene from "Downton Abbey: A New Era." (Ben Blackall/Focus Features via AP) Credit: Ben Blackall Credit: Ben Blackall Caption This image released by Focus Features shows Hugh Bonneville, from left, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael in a scene from "Downton Abbey: A New Era." (Ben Blackall/Focus Features via AP) Credit: Ben Blackall Credit: Ben Blackall