‘Doctor Strange 2’ keeps hold on top spot in 2nd weekend

There was little in the way of new competition. The only major new movie was Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Firestarter,” which was released in both theaters and on the company’s streaming service, Peacock+.

Starring Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, “Firestarter” earned just $3.8 million from 3,412 North American theaters. Reviews for the film didn’t drop until the day of release, but critics have been less than impressed with this iteration of King’s story about a preteen with pyrokinetic powers. Audiences weren’t on board either, giving it a C- CinemaScore.

“Firestarter” debuted in fourth place, behind holdover family films “The Bad Guys” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which took the second and third spots. Now in its fourth weekend, Universal’s “The Bad Guys” added $6.9 million, bringing its global grosses to $165.6 million. “Sonic 2,” in its sixth week, earned $4.6 million, raising its cumulative total to $175.7 million.

Meanwhile, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is still going strong even after eight weeks in release. The A24 film picked up an additional $3.3 million, down only 6% from the previous weekend, bringing its total grosses to $47 million.

The faith-based comedy “Family Camp” also opened this weekend from Roadside Attractions. Playing on 854 screens, the PG-rated pic earned $1.4 million. And Bleecker Street released the well-reviewed indie “Montana Story,” starring Haley Lu Richardson as a woman who returns home with her estranged brother to care for their ailing father. “Montana Story” grossed $20,104 from four theaters.

Things will pick up considerably in the coming weeks: Next weekend, Focus Features debuts “Downton Abbey: A New Era” and A24 has the Alex Garland thriller “Men,” before everyone clears the way for Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick." That flies into theaters Memorial Day weekend.

___

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in a scene from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." (Marvel Studios via AP) Credit: Jay Maidment

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Zac Efron, right, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong in a scene from "Firestarter." (Ken Woroner/Universal Pictures via AP) Credit: Ken Woroner