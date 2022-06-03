Doctor: Pennsylvania's Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy

The fall general election is expected to be of the nation's premier Senate contests this fall.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has said that his stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation and that doctors implanted the pacemaker May 17 to manage it.

However, questions have swirled about what effects Fetterman continues to suffer from the stroke and why doctors implanted a defibrillator along with a pacemaker.

Chandra said the defibrillator, which delivers corrective shocks when it senses life-threatening irregular rhythms, was implanted because of Fetterman's cardiomyopathy.

