Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

Some of those include the ongoing fallout of the elimination of constitutional abortion rights. Lee has thrown his support behind enforcing some of the strictest bans in the U.S.

Most recently, Lee declined to answer questions about whether he supported tweaking the state's so-called trigger law to expand its exemptions and sidestepped directly answering whether he supported exempting children who were raped and then became pregnant.

Meanwhile, Lee has received wide criticism from both sides after he refused to refute comments by a charter school president who claimed that teachers “are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges” during a reception the Republican attended.

Martin decidedly outraised and outspent Smiley, the next-highest fundraiser. Lee, however, takes a big campaign cash edge into the November election.

Before the race was decided, Martin's campaign was quick to declare victory even as votes were still being tallied in Smiley's hometown of Memphis. Smiley was quick to admonish Martin, demanding that the physician should have waited until the results were all in.