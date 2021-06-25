Doctor blasts Wisconsin senator's COVID vaccine skepticism

Dr. Jeff Huebner, a family doctor in Madison, said Johnson was “promoting dangerous and unfounded claims about COVID-19 vaccines” that contradict medical data and evidence.

“As a member of the Wisconsin medical community I’m gravely concerned about the impact his event and remarks will have on our ability to return to normal and protect Wisconsinites from COVID-19.,” Huebner said in a statement.

Wisconsin's Democratic governor, Tony Evers, also criticized Johnson on Friday, tweeting: "The #COVID19 vaccine is safe and effective and based on years of science and research. Every time you suggest otherwise, you're jeopardizing the health and safety of the people of our state and our economic recovery."

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren't vaccinated, with "breakthrough" infections in fully vaccinated people accounting for fewer than 1,200 of the more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in May, based on an Associated Press analysis.

YouTube this month removed an interview Johnson did with the Milwaukee Press Club during which he touted the benefits of alternative treatments for COVID-19 and suspended Johnson for a week, saying his comments violated the company's "medical misinformation policies."

Johnson, during the June 3 event, criticized the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for “not only ignoring but working against robust research (on) the use of cheap, generic drugs to be repurposed for early treatment of COVID."

Johnson said Monday's event at the federal courthouse in Milwaukee will include speakers from Wisconsin and other states, including Ohio, Missouri, Utah, Michigan and Tennessee.

U.S. health officials paused the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot for 11 days earlier this year, after 15 vaccine recipients developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. Experts said Wednesday that there also seems to be a link between the Pfizer and Moderna shots and some cases of heart inflammation.

Johnson's seat is up for election in 2022 and he has not yet said whether he will seek a third term.

___

Associated Press writer Kevin McGill in New Orleans contributed to this report.