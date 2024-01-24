Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Bucks coach, AP source says

ESPN, where Rivers has worked this season an analyst, reported that Rivers has agreed to a deal in principle.

Interim coach Joe Prunty will coach the Bucks on Wednesday night when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bucks fired Griffin on Tuesday despite owning a 30-13 record that matches the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves for the second-best mark in the league. Milwaukee entered Wednesday 3 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

Griffin had never been a head coach until the Bucks hired him last summer, though he had spent 16 years as an assist. The Bucks would be replacing him with someone who has nearly a quarter-century of head coaching experience.

Rivers has plenty of Milwaukee ties, as he played for Marquette from 1980-83 and his No. 31 jersey hangs from the Fiserv Forum rafters. He also has a championship background after leading the Boston Celtics to a title in 2008 and a Game 7 Finals appearance two years later.

He didn't have as much postseason success in later stints with the Los Angeles Clippers (2013-20) and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-23). The 76ers fired him last year after they exited in the second round of the playoffs each of his three seasons in Philadelphia.

Rivers owns a 1,097-763 regular-season record and 111-104 playoff mark in 24 seasons with the Orlando Magic (1999-2004), Celtics (2004-13), Clippers and 76ers.

His 1,097 regular-season wins put him one shy of Larry Brown for eighth most in NBA history.

Rivers would be taking over a team that is chasing its second NBA title in four years and has shown a sense of urgency in the moves it has made over the last year.

The Bucks posted the NBA's best regular-season record last year but fired coach Mike Budenholzer after a stunning 4-1 first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Budenholzer had led the 2020-21 Bucks to the franchise's first championship in half a century.

Milwaukee followed that up by acquiring seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers to team him up with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who signed a three-year, $186 million contract extension shortly before the season. The Bucks gave up two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen in the Lillard trade, which also left them without control over any of their first-round draft picks until 2031.

Now they've fired Griffin after just 43 games.

Rivers’ immediate task at Milwaukee would be to upgrade a defense that performed poorly enough under Griffin to cast doubt on the Bucks’ chances of seriously contending for a title. The Bucks rank 21st in defensive rating, down from fourth last season.

Although the Bucks have one of the league's best records, they face a much tougher schedule the rest of the way. They've produced some troublesome performances while going 6-5 in January, though they've won five of their last six games.

They lost back-to-back games against the Indiana Pacers, who own a 4-1 record against Milwaukee this season. They trailed by 31 points at halftime of a 132-116 home loss to Utah in which Lillard was unavailable. They needed a Lillard 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Sacramento at home in overtime and suffered a 40-point loss at Cleveland last week when Antetokounmpo was out with a bruised right shoulder.

AP Pro Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA