DNA brings pain, closure to family of John Wayne Gacy victim

“I always hoped that he was still out there, and for some reason couldn't call,” Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. “Not even ... wanting to think of what that reason could be.”

It's not clear exactly when Alexander was killed. Investigators said the last known record they found is a parking ticket from January 1976 and that financial records showed he made very little money that year, suggesting he was killed sometime from early 1976 to mid-March of 1977.

Sanders said their mother, who is 87, spoke to Alexander every month and last remembered speaking to him in November 1976, when Alexander asked her to mail his birth certificate to California because he hoped to get a security job.

When Alexander didn't call the following month, Sanders said their mother contacted a California police department to search for him.

Police couldn't locate him at the address the family provided, and their mother wrongly believed the inquiry would prompt a missing persons investigation, said Sanders, who was 14 years old at the time.

This summer, a detective from the Cook County Sheriff's Office contacted the family in search of DNA to test against human remains from a cold case.

Lt. Jason Moran didn't mention Gacy's name at first. Learning the time and location where the remains were discovered still made Sanders fear the worst.

The wait for DNA confirmation that her brother was among Gacy's victims was “excruciating,” Sanders said.

“I remember him as a jokester and yet sensitive,” she said. “We were seven years apart and he would have tea parties with me. He loved me. He loved us all.”

Investigators don't know how Gacy came to know and target Alexander, who was born in North Carolina and lived in New York before moving to Chicago in the mid-1970s. They said he lived in an area Gacy that frequented and where some of his other victims had lived.

Alexander’s remains were among 26 sets that police found in the crawl space under Gacy’s home just outside Chicago in 1978. Eight victims, including Alexander, were buried before police could determine who they were.

Sheriff Tom Dart’s office exhumed the remains in 2011 and called on anyone who had a male relative disappear in the Chicago area in the 1970s to submit DNA. Moran said the sheriff's office also partnered with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that compares DNA from unidentified crime victims to genealogical databases.

They found potential relatives for the individual known as Victim #5 — distant cousins of Alexander — and the sheriff's office then asked Alexander's mother for immediate family members' DNA samples.

Clyde, who provided one of the samples that confirmed his brother's identity, said the advancement of DNA testing and genealogical data “brought Wayne to us.”

“It's a miracle,” he added.

Sanders said her family is still in shock but that everyone will rely on each other and their faith as they mourn her brother.

“He suffered, I'm sure,” she said. “But he's not suffering anymore.”

Caption FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, authorities exhume a box with the remains of unidentified victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s. Authorities announced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that they have identified the remains of one more of Gacy's victims. (AP Photo/Cook County Sheriff's Office, File) Credit: Anonymous Credit: Anonymous

Caption FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, authorities look through buckets containing jaw bones and teeth of victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s. Authorities announced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that they have identified the remains of one more of Gacy's victims. (AP Photo/Cook County Sheriff's Office, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, foreground, responds to a question, accompanied by Sheriff's Detective Lt. Jason Moran, after Dart announced the identity of "Gacy Victim 5" as North Carolina native Francis Wayne Alexander during a news conference Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Maywood, Ill. Alexander's body was among 26 discovered by police in the crawl space of John Wayne Gacy's home more than 40 years ago, with three more found outside the house and four others found in waterways that Gacy admitted killing. Police were able to identify 25 of the victims but the final eight, Alexander among them, were buried without having ever been identified. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast