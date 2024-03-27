Djokovic splits with Ivanisevic after winning 12 Grand Slam titles during their partnership

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with his coach Goran Ivanisevic to end an association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slams for the Serbian tennis player

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player.

In a post on Instagram published Wednesday, Djokovic said he stopped working with Ivanisevic "a few days ago."

“Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs,” Djokovic wrote, “but our friendship was always rock solid.”

With the help of Ivanisevic, Djokovic has taken his total to a record 24 men’s Grand Slam titles.

He has yet to win a title in 2024, though, losing in the semifinals of the Australian Open in January and the third round in Indian Wells this month. He is now getting ready for the clay-court season.

Ivanisevic won Wimbledon as a wild-card entry in 2001.

