Djokovic reaches Paris final to end record 7th year as No. 1

Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.

“That was the goal this week. I'm very proud to finish the season as No. 1,” Djokovic said. “It's a dream, honestly, because Sampras was such an idol for me when I was young. He motivated me to pick up the racket and try this sport.”