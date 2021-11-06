springfield-news-sun logo
X

Djokovic reaches Paris final to end record 7th year as No. 1

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Caption
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semifinals on Saturday.

Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.

“That was the goal this week. I'm very proud to finish the season as No. 1,” Djokovic said. “It's a dream, honestly, because Sampras was such an idol for me when I was young. He motivated me to pick up the racket and try this sport.”

Djokovic eclipsed Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 310 weeks at No. 1 on March 8 and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks.

Another win on Sunday will give Djokovic a record 37th Masters title to move one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Caption
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Caption
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrives to play his semifinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Caption
Novak Djokovic of Serbia arrives to play his semifinal match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland puts a finger on his head during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia, at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Caption
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland puts a finger on his head during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia, at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

In Other News
1
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98
2
Spain investigates 21 who fled plane after emergency landing
3
Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved
4
German rescue boat stuck in Mediterranean with 800 migrants
5
Former coal company execs to go on trial for skirting rules
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top