Djokovic playing his ‘best’ tennis ahead of French Open

Djokovic said he felt he could have come away with the victory against the 19-year-old Alcaraz — one the hottest players on tour this season — if he had been “able to capitalize when it mattered” during the match of more than 3 1/2 hours at the “Caja Mágica” center court.

“I had a lot of chances,” he said. “It was a fantastic match. Great battle.”

The Madrid Open was only his fourth tournament of the year, and third on clay. He lost to 29th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his first match in Monte Carlo in his only other Masters 1000 appearance so far.

Djokovic did not play in Indian Wells and Miami. He will carry an 8-4 record on the season into Rome this week, with one of those victories coming after Andy Murray withdrew from their third-round match in Madrid because of a stomach illness.

Djokovic had opened his campaign in the Spanish capital with a two-set win over Gael Monfils. He comfortably defeated Hubert Hurkacz in two sets in the quarterfinals.

The 34-year-old Djokovic said after the match against Monfils it was “his best performance of the year” considering he hadn’t played well and lacked rhythm in the few tournaments he had played.

Djokovic had reached the quarterfinals in the only other tournament he played this year, losing to 72nd-ranked Jiri Vesely in Dubai in February.

The goal now is preparing to do well in Roland Garros, where he will try to win his third French Open.

“I think it’s on the good path, definitely,” he said.

___

___

Caption Novak Djokovic reacts during a men's semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Novak Djokovic serves the ball to Carlos Alcaraz during a men's semifinal at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Carlos Alcaraz during a men's semifinal at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Novak Djokovic reacts during a men's semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez