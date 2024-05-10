Djokovic needs medical attention after getting knocked on the head by a water bottle at Italian Open

After getting hit, Djokovic placed both of his hands on top of his head and then curled up on the ground as a security guard shielded him. Then he was helped down the tunnel into the locker room.

Djokovic had a bump on his head and he was being checked by doctors, organizers said. He did not hold his usual post-match news conference.

The incident happened shortly after Djokovic's 6-3, 6-1 win over French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was returning after nearly a month off.

Djokovic is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 26.

