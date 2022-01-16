Hamburger icon
Djokovic loses deportation appeal in Australia

FILE - Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022. Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were set back Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
FILE - Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 12, 2022. Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were set back Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

Credit: Mark Baker

Nation & World
38 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open have been dashed after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open were dashed Sunday after a court dismissed the top-ranked tennis star’s appeal against a deportation order.

Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds.

The decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported.

A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

The minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”

Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled on Jan. 6 at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022.

A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.

