Djokovic feted in Montenegro amid new virus test doubts

The 34-year-old player is not vaccinated and the Australian government later decided to cancel his visa and deport Djokovic, saying his presence in Australia could stir anti-vaccination sentiments.

Djokovic has said he would make no public comments until the end of the Australia Open tournament.

On Friday, several hundred people cheered outside the municipal building in the small Adriatic town of Budva as Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Top local official Marko Carevic also presented Djokovic with an Orthodox Christian icon, expressing gratitude for helping “preserve the Serbian people and the Serbian church in Montenegro.”

Djokovic is adored in his native Serbia and among the Serbs in neighboring Montenegro, a small nation of some 620,000 people. Since he returned home, Djokovic was seen visiting churches and attending liturgies in both Serbia and Montenegro.

A video posted on social networks showed a mask-less Djokovic taking communion from Serbian Patriarch Porfirije on an Orthodox Christian holiday, using the same spoon along with other faithful at a church in Belgrade.

Caption Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, center, wearing a face mask, arrives in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Caption Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, fourth right, his mother Dijana and father Srdjan attend a meeting with local officials in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Caption Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Caption Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, center, wearing a face mask, arrives in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)