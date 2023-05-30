Djokovic draws criticism from Kosovo tennis federation for comments at French Open

NATO said Tuesday it will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs left 30 international soldiers wounded. Tensions first increased over the weekend, after ethnic Albanian officials elected in votes overwhelmingly boycotted by Serbs entered municipal buildings. When the Serbs tried to block them, Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Speaking to reporters in Serbian, Djokovic said Monday that he thought what he wrote on the TV camera was “the least I could do.

“I feel responsibility as a public figure ... as well as a son of a man who was born in Kosovo,” Djokovic said.

Without mentioning Djokovic by name, French Open organizers indicated in a statement issued Tuesday that no rules had been broken: “Occasionally, discussions about international news events enter the realm of the tournament, which is understandable.”

