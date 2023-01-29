Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam

His 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships — which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and two from the French Open — are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

He was superior throughout against Tsitsipas, but especially so in the two tiebreakers.

Djokovic took a 4-1 lead in the first and after it was 4-all, pulled off the last three points. He led 5-0 in the closing tiebreaker and, when it finished, he pointed to his temple then climbed into the stands, pumped his fist and jumped with his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, and other members of the entourage, before collapsing, crying.

Djokovic returned to the court, sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and let some more tears flow.

Margaret Court, with 24, Serena Williams, with 23, and Steffi Graf, with 22, have the most championships among women.

This was also the 93rd ATP tour-level title for Djokovic, allowing him to break a tie with Nadal for the fourth-most. Jimmy Connors holds that mark, at 109.

Djokovic was participating in his 33rd major final, Tsitsipas in his second — and the 24-year-old from Greece’s other one also ended in a loss to Djokovic, at the 2021 French Open.

A win for Tsitsipas would have allowed him to get to No. 1 for the first time, supplanting Carlos Alcaraz, who got there after winning the U.S. Open last September but sat out the Australian Open because of a leg injury.

Little doubt this is of no solace to Tsitsipas, but there is no shame in failing to defeat Djokovic in Melbourne. Challenging his dominion on those blue hard courts is every bit the monumental task that taking on Nadal on the red clay at Roland Garros is.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker