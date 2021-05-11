DJ for rapper Jack Harlow charged in Louisville slaying

Prosecutors released a statement Tuesday that said Ronnie Tyshon O'Bannon has been charged in the shooting death of Kasmira Nash at the night club. The early-morning shooting occurred the day of the Kentucky Derby.

O'Bannon, also known as Ronnie Lucciano, is a member of Harlow's Private Garden musical group. Harlow, a Louisville native, was seen on video near O'Bannon in the night club during the shooting, according to media reports.