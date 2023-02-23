Divided Cyprus' new president scopes out peace talks reset

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said this week that he’s open to dialogue, but warned there’s “no flexibility or retreat” from the two-state proposal as well as a permanent Turkish troop presence on the island and military intervention rights for Ankara — all non-starters for the Greek Cypriot side.

“You can never impose on us a settlement saying that ‘this is what the EU says,’ burying your head in the sand,” Tatar was quoted as saying. “Our red line is our sovereignty."

Tatar said he would raise in Thursday's meeting the possibility of the two sides working together on dealing with potential earthquakes on the island.

Christodoulides told The Associated Press that he’s “fully aware” of the obstacles, “but that doesn’t mean that we mustn’t do everything possible to break the current deadlock.”

The president-elect said key to any peace deal would be the EU’s active involvement in U.N.-led peace talks through the appointment by EU leaders of a “strong political personality.”

He said Turkey could be made more amenable to a deal if things that it has long sought from the EU — including upgrading its customs union with the bloc, visa-free travel for its citizens and unfreezing its EU membership bid — can be put on the negotiating table.

A potential deal could expedite the development of sizable natural gas deposits off Cyprus’ southern shores amid Europe’s energy crunch and remove a major thorn in the rocky relationship between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

“The EU has all the tools that could create a beneficial state of affairs in which all sides will have nothing but to gain from a Cyprus settlement,” Christodoulides said.