Divers have discovered wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, Air Force says

The Air Force Special Operations Command said the remains were being recovered and the identities have yet to be determined.

The U.S.-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like an airplane, during flight.

Ospreys have had a number of crashes, including in Japan, where they are used at U.S. and Japanese military bases, and the latest crash rekindled safety concerns.