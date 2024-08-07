Disney returns to profits in third quarter as streaming business starts making money for first time

Stripping out one-time gains, earnings were $1.39 per share, easily topping the $1.20 analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue for the Burbank, California, company rose 4% to $23.16 billion, beating Wall Street's estimate of $22.91 billion.

Operating income for the entertainment segment nearly tripled to $1.2 billion thanks to better performances from its direct-to-consumer and content sales/licensing and Other segments.

Disney said Wednesday that its direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, reported a quarterly operating loss of $19 million, which was smaller than its loss of $505 million a year earlier. Revenue climbed 15% to $5.81 billion.

Content sales/licensing and Other reported $254 million in operating income, helped by the strong performance of Inside Out 2 at movie theaters.

Disney now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings per share growth of 30%.

In April shareholders rebuffed efforts by activist investor Nelson Peltz to claim seats on the company board, standing firmly behind Iger as he tries to energize the company after a rough stretch.

In June Disney asked a federal appellate court to dismiss its lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his appointees approved a deal with the company on how Walt Disney World will be developed over the next two decades, ending the last piece of conflict between the two sides.

As part of the 15-year deal, Disney agreed to invest $17 billion into Disney World over the next two decades and the district committed to making infrastructure improvement on the theme park resort’s property.