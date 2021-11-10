Disney returns to profit in 4Q, but streaming gains slow

Disney had closed or limited capacity at its theme parks during the pandemic, weighing on revenue. The parks have all reopened, with Disney World in Florida open since last summer and California’s Disneyland only since the end of April.

Burbank, California-based Disney on Wednesday reported that its net income was $159 million in the three months through Oct. 2, compared with a loss of $710 million in its fiscal fourth quarter a year ago. Earnings per share came to 9 cents, or 37 cents after one-time items. Revenue climbed 26% to $18.53 billion.