Disney hikes Disney+ ad-free subscription cost by 38%

The price increases are tied to a new tiered service Disney will launch in December for U.S. subscribers. The basic Disney+ service today costs $7.99 per month. Starting in December, that basic service will run ads, so a subscriber who wants no ads will have to upgrade to a premium service that starts at $10.99 per month, a 37.5% rise over current prices. An annual plan will cost $109.99.

Netflix’s most popular streaming plan in the U.S. is now $15.50 per month, and its top-of-the-line plan is $20 per month. That follows several rate hikes to help pay for its original programming, which has become even more important since Disney pulled its programming and classic movies from Netflix after a licensing agreements between the companies expired.