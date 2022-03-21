Disney closes Shanghai park as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

Disney said Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park would be closed until further notice.

On Monday, Shanghai reported 24 new cases. The city earlier suspended access to two residential areas and carried out mass testing at dozens of others.

The government of Shenzhen, a finance and technology center that abuts Hong Kong, announced businesses and government offices were allowed to reopen Monday while authorities took steps to try to prevent a resurgence of virus cases.

The city of 17.5 million shut down all businesses except those that supply food and other necessities, as well as bus and subway service, last week and told the public to stay home following a spike in cases.