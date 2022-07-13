springfield-news-sun logo
X

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly back in Chicago for sex trial

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
R. Kelly has returned to the federal jail in downtown Chicago ahead of his trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges, just two weeks after the disgraced R&B star was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly has been returned to the federal jail in downtown Chicago ahead of his trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges, just two weeks after the disgraced R&B star was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The 55-year-old Kelly was transferred Tuesday from the federal jail in Brooklyn to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the Chicago Tribune reported. He was also held at the Chicago lockup after he was indicted on federal charges in Chicago and New York in 2019.

Jury selection for his federal trial in Chicago is set to begin Aug. 15.

Kelly was convicted in 2021 in New York on charges that he sexually abused young fans, including children, in a systematic scheme that prosecutors alleged went on for decades. He was sentenced in June.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

Kelly was indicted in 2002 in Illinois state court on 21 counts of child pornography, but was acquitted six years later by a jury.

Federal prosecutors allege Kelly and two co-defendants fixed that state trial, saying Kelly arranged for a girl and her parents to travel overseas to prevent them from talking with police prior to his 2002 indictment and later instructed them to lie to a grand jury about the case.

In Other News
1
Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM
2
Stocks waver as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates
3
Boxing champion belt given to Mandela stolen in South Africa
4
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of euro parity with the dollar?
5
Blue Jays fire Montoyo, promote Schneider for rest of season
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top