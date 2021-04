Discarded masks litter beaches worldwide, threaten sea life

In the second half of 2020, more than 107,000 items of PPE were collected by volunteers around the world according to the Ocean Conservancy group — a figure its members believe is a vast undercount of the year's true totals.

It reported last month that 94% of its cleanup events found discarded PPE, with masks accounting for 80% of the total.

In Northern California, the Pacific Beach Coalition recently noticed a dramatic increase in discarded PPE on beaches in and around the city of Pacifica, south of San Francisco. A clean-up day in San Diego netted 413 latex gloves and more than 700 single-use surgical masks.

During the International Coastal Cleanup last September, more than 62,000 items of PPE were collected by volunteers in 76 countries.

In Scotland, discarded PPE was found on nearly a quarter of the beaches cleaned last fall by the Marine Conservation Society.

And masks began showing up on Hong Kong beaches in March 2020, in the early days of the pandemic.

The masks are made of materials that will not break down easily; by some estimates it could take 450 years for one to decompose in the environment.

Conservationists have reported sea birds becoming entangled in the ear straps of face masks, and they worry that marine life could eat masks or gloves, mistaking it for food, and suffer serious or fatal consequences.

Beyond the PPE, Clean Ocean Action's beach sweeps also came up with some unusual items, including a back scrubber; a home pregnancy test (results unknown); a bong; a check for $81; a foam tombstone; a parking ticket; a New Orleans Saints flag; eight pumpkins; and a wooden pig's head.

The group's spring 2021 beach sweeps will be held April 17 at locations up and down the Jersey Shore.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC