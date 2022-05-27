Director Kore-eda returns to Cannes with film about baby box

Alongside Song (“Snowpiercer,” “Parasite,” “The Throne”), the South Korean drama also stars Bae Doona (“The Host,” “Jupiter Ascending,” “Cloud Atlas”), Gang Dong-won (“Secret Reunion,” “The Priests”), and South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun, known as IU.

“Broker” marks the director’s sixth time competing for the Palme d’Or. He was first nominated for Cannes’ top prize in 2001 for “Distance,” then again in 2004 for “Nobody Knows,” in 2013 and for “Our Little Sister” in 2015.

The Japanese director won the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2013 for “Like Father, Like Son” and won the Palme d’Or at the 2018 festival for his highly-acclaimed movie, “Shoplifters.”

Single mothers have long faced stigma in South Korea because pregnancy when out of wedlock is considered inappropriate. They are often pressured and shamed into giving up their children because of deeply sexist and conservative culture, birth registration laws stacked against them, and a largely privatized adoption industry.

“They can find themselves disadvantaged by the system,” he said. “And the mother is the easiest one to criticize because the father isn’t there anymore. So he escapes the criticism.”

When asked whether the film poses a question about what it means to be a family today, Kore-eda called the tale “the story of a pseudo-family.”

“But more important in this case is the two women who have chosen not to be mothers. They are at the center of the story, as well as this life that has been thrown away. So, for me, in this case, life was more central to the film than the family.”

Caption Dong-won Gang, from left, Joo-Young Lee, Ji-eun Lee, Song Kang-ho and director Hirokazu Koreeda pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Broker' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 27, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan