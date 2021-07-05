Dior returns to the real-world runway with textured show

Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, works frequently with female artists, and for this collection she commissioned French artist Eva Jospin to design life-sized, silk-thread embroideries to cover all 350 square meters (yards) of the venue's walls. A nod to the Sala dei Ricami in Rome’s Colonna Palace, they represented several months of handiwork by women at the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai.

The walls were a reflection of the collection. This was tactile, textured clothing that demanded proximity and presence. The show opened with a range of black-and-white checks and tweeds with matching boots — some looks embroidered with feathers for a tweed effect.

Modernized versions of the house’s iconic Bar jacket were paired with pleated wraparound skirts and tailored trousers. Outerwear was a major theme, such as a cashmere coat with patchwork embroidery. For evening, models wore ethereal long silk plissé dresses in soft shades of mustard, plaster, or Dior gray.

After more than a year of virtual shows streamed online, the question has arisen as to whether live fashion shows are even necessary. On Monday, Dior used craftmanship and materiality to make an eloquent argument in their favor.

Models wear creations for Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021-2022 fashion collection presented Monday, July 5, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri acknowledges applause after the Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021-2022 fashion collection presented Monday, July 5, 2021, in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

