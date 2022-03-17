Dinwiddie hits 3 at buzzer, Mavericks beat Nets 113-111

A night after a 150-108 romp in Orlando, when Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points, the Nets were searching for offense with the guard unable to play because of New York City's coronavirus vaccine mandate. The Mavs often sent second and even third defenders to force Durant to give up the ball.

He beat that by quickly rising for the 3-pointer that gave Brooklyn the lead, but Dinwiddie again came through late for the Mavs.

Durant's basket to open the fourth quarter gave Brooklyn a 93-79 lead. But the Nets had only one basket in the next four minutes and a 15-2 run by Dallas trimmed it to one on Dinwiddie's 3-pointer with 7:53 remaining.

The Nets went back ahead by six midway through the period before the Mavs scored eight straight to take the 104-102 lead on Maxi Kleber's free throws with 3:08 to play

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Coach Jason Kidd said he hoped F Marquese Chriss (sore right knee) could play Friday or Saturday. ... With Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) out again, the Mavs stuck with a three-guard lineup with Doncic, Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson. Brunson scored 18 points.

Nets: Seth Curry (left ankle) missed his third straight game but coach Steve Nash said he expected the guard to play Friday against Portland. ... Nash thought C LaMarcus Aldridge (right hip) probably wouldn't be evaluated again until sometime next week.

WEEKLY WINNERS

The game featured both reigning players of the week in the NBA. Durant won the Eastern Conference award Monday and Doncic took it home in the West for the second time in three weeks.

COACHES IN A CLASSIC

The 150 points Tuesday were the second-most the Nets had scored in an NBA game, behind only their 161-157 double-overtime loss to Phoenix on Dec. 7, 2006, when Nash and Kidd went head-to-head as the point guards. Nash scored 42 points, while Kidd carried the Nets with 38 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists,

Asked what he remembered about the game, Nash joked: “Just back in the day how I used to lock people down. Just keep the top guys under wraps.”

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Philadelphia on Friday.

Nets: Host Portland on Friday.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer against Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) shoots the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer against Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts after scoring the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts after scoring the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts after scoring the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts after scoring the game-winning three point shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) signals to his bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) signals to his bench in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back into a three point shot against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back into a three point shot against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo