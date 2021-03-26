Dinner theater drops 'Cinderella' with mostly white cast

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, Brindisi said he realized it was time to "change our culture and make us more diverse and more equitable as a company. We've really dug in on diversity, equity and inclusion, the commitment to social justice and getting more diversity into our business across the board."

Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn't breathe. The widely seen video set off street protests in Minneapolis, some violent, that spread across the U.S. and the world.

The theater company has hired a diversity consultant, Kelli Foster Warder, who devised a plan to address changes in how the theater operates in the future.

“We wanted to meet it head on,” Brindisi said. “We need to fix things and we’re going to do just that.”