Dillon Gabriel, Jordan James lead No. 6 Oregon to 31-10 victory over Michigan State

It was the third straight loss for Michigan State (3-3, 1-2), spoiling Jonathan Smith's return to the state of Oregon after leaving Oregon State for the Spartans last November. Smith coached the Beavers for six seasons, going 2-4 against the Ducks.

It was sloppy on both sides at the start. Gabriel had a pair of interceptions and the Spartans fumbled the ball on the verge of scoring in the first half.

Michigan State, which lost the football three times in the red zone in the first half against Ohio State last week, was ranked No. 123 in the nation for red zone offense (66.7%). The Spartans went into the game with 13 turnovers — third most in the nation.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles hit Nick Marsh with a 44-yard pass to get the Spartans to the Oregon 2, but on the next play Chiles fumbled at the goal line on a keeper and it was recovered by Oregon's Jordan Burch.

The turnovers hurt the Ducks, too. Gabriel's pass to the end zone was intercepted by Malik Spencer midway through the sloppy first quarter.

Traeshon Holden tripped and fell but still managed to catch a 37-yard pass from Gabriel while lying on the turf. Gabriel was hit hard by former Oregon linebacker Anthony Jones but returned a play later — and went on to run for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Ducks the lead.

Gabriel was intercepted again by Michigan State's Charles Brantley in the red zone in the second quarter.

Jordan James rushed for a 3-yard TD to put the Ducks up 14-0. The running back had amassed 151 yards rushing in the first half but appeared to hurt his right knee.

Evan Stewart caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Gabriel five seconds before halftime. Andrew Boyle added a 50-yard field goal midway through the third. Tez Johnson caught a 2-yard scoring pass for the Ducks early in the fourth to make it 31-0.

Michigan State avoided the shutout with Kay'Ron Lynch Adams' 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Kim added a 42-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Ducks now head into a meaningful home showdown against third-ranked Ohio State. Oregon had lackluster victories against Idaho and Boise State to start the season, but have since settled into their first Big Ten season with comfortable wins over former Pac-12 rival Oregon State, UCLA and the Spartans.

TAKEAWAYS

Michigan State: The Spartans have lost all four all-time visits to Autzen Stadium. ... Chiles was sacked four times by the Ducks. ... Michigan State had just 59 yards rushing in the game.

Oregon: All three of Gabriel's interceptions have come in the red zone. ... The Ducks sported a yellow Nike “Heroes” uniform Friday that was designed by Lanning’s family to recognize those who have battled cancer. Lanning’s wife Sauphia was treated for bone cancer in 2017.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans have a bye next weekend before hosting Iowa on Oct. 19.

Oregon: The Ducks host No. 3 Ohio State next Saturday.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP