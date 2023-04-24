Dillon Brooks: Image was factor in ejection for LeBron blow

Game 4 is Monday in Los Angeles.

Brooks led the NBA with 18 technical fouls this season, earning a pair of one-game suspensions in the process. He described his own playing philosophy last week as: “I poke bears,” and he made headlines across the league by dismissively calling James “old" even though the 27-year-old Brooks is the oldest active player on his own roster.

Brooks and James have jostled verbally in the past two games of the series, but James hasn't said anything publicly about Brooks.

Brooks also got tossed for striking Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell in the groin in February. He was even thrown out of a playoff game last season for a flagrant foul on Golden State's Gary Payton II, earning another suspension.

Yet Brooks apparently believes he has been miscast as a villain for the past two years, and he intends to prove his haters wrong by improving as a player. He has struggled against the Lakers, and he was 3-for-13 with little defensive impact at the time of his ejection from Game 3.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Brooks said. "I’m going to keep playing my game and get better and better each and every day and as long as my career goes.”

