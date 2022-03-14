Digital entertainment ballooned in 2021: MPA report

But however the media pie is divided, the combined entertainment market in 2021 was practically the same as it was before the pandemic, totaling $99.7 billion. That was actually higher than the $98.1 billion of 2019. Consumer spending — $328.2 billion last year, including cable subscriptions — also matched 2019's numbers.

Still, the MPA data captured many of the shifts accelerated by the pandemic. In both 2020 and 2021, 179 original films were exclusive to streaming services compared to 113 in 2019. Viewing movies online grew in 2021 by 15% versus a year earlier.

Other facets of moviemaking stayed stubbornly the same, according to USC Annenberg's Inclusion Initiative. In a report released Monday, researchers found that in the 100 highest-grossing films of 2021, 41% featured female leads or co-leads (compared to 51% of the U.S. population) and 32% of leads were from a historically excluded race or ethnicity) compared to 40% of the U.S. population).

While those rates are substantially higher than when USC researchers began tracking in 2007, they suggested the industry's belated and gradual shift to more diverse representation on screen is still falling short of reflecting American audiences.

“While the industry reckons with the fallout of the pandemic and the evolving theatrical market, decision-makers must be wary that the progress they have made can stagnate or even reverse," said Stacy L. Smith, director of the Inclusion Initiative, in a statement.