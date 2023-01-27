Didion-Dunne archives acquired by New York Public Library

“The Library is thrilled to announce that our outstanding research collections will now include the archive of Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne, iconic voices of postwar American journalism, fiction, and screenwriting,” Declan Kiely, the library's director of Special Collections and Exhibitions, said in a statement Friday.

Didion and Dunne were married from 1964 until his death in 2003. They were among the world's most prominent literary couples and the letters in their archives include correspondence with Jacqueline Kennedy, Tennessee Williams, Nora Ephron and former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, childhood friend of Didion's who spoke at her memorial last year.