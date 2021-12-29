Dick Vitale taking extended break from ESPN college hoops

The ESPN college basketball analyst said in a story posted Wednesday to ESPN Front Row that on a recent visit to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels advised him to rest his voice because he has pre-cancerous Dysplasia of the vocal cord membranes.

“The good news is that he doesn’t believe anything is life-threatening," the 82-year-old Vitale said. "Bottom line is I need to rest them -- my voice needs a T.O., BABY!”