Dick Hoyt, who pushed son in multiple Boston Marathons, dies

Dick served as Grand Marshal of the 2015 race in recognition of his accomplishments.

And even though his father stopped, Rick did not. Bryan Lyons, a dentist, took over pushing Rick starting in 2015 until his unexpected death last June at age 50.

The 1980 Boston Marathon was not the Hoyts' first road race.

In 1977, Rick told his father that he wanted to participate in a benefit run for a lacrosse player who had been paralyzed. They finished next to last, but that was just the start.

“Dad, when I’m running, it feels like I’m not disabled,” Rick told his father after that first race, according to the website of Team Hoyt, the charity the family established to help disabled athletes.

They participated in more than 1,000 races, including duathlons and triathlons and in 1992 even completed a run and bike across the U.S., covering 3735 miles (6,010 kilometers) in 45 days, according to the website.

In 2013, a statue of father and son was erected in front of a school in Hopkinton, near the Boston Marathon's starting line.

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Dick Hoyt, left, and his son Rick, who competed together in 32 Boston Marathons, are introduced at a news conference in Boston before the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Boston. Dick Hoyt, who last competed with his son in the Boston Marathon in 2014, has died, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was 80. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

