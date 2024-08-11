Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte leaves game with left ankle contusion

“I'll be ready to play Monday,” he said through an interpreter.

In the fourth inning, with Arizona leading 2-0, Philadelphia catcher Garrett Stubbs lined a hit off third baseman Eugenio Suárez's glove and stretched it into a double. The throw to Marte covering second was late and Stubbs' head-first slide landed him on the back of Marte's left leg as the fielder was on his knee, and he fell to the ground in pain. He eventually left the field under his own power with a trainer and was replaced by Kevin Newman.

Marte earlier hit his 30th home run of the season, a solo shot off the Phillies' Aaron Nola in the first inning. It's the second time he has reached that mark; his career high is 32, which he accomplished in 2019.

Marte, a National League MVP candidate, is batting .299 with an OPS of .933 this season. He was the NLCS MVP last season when the Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies in seven games.

