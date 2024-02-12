Diamondback Energy to buy Endeavor in $26 billion deal to create a Permian drilling giant

The combined company will oversee 838,000 acres and can produce 816,000 oil-equivalent barrels each day.

The Diamondback, Endeavor deal confirmed Monday includes approximately 117.3 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $8 billion in cash, and will create a huge operator in the Permian Basin that straddles Texas and New Mexico.

“Diamondback has proven itself to be a premier low-cost operator in the Permian Basin over the last twelve years, and this combination allows us to bring this cost structure to a larger asset and allocate capital to a stronger pro forma inventory position," Diamondback Chairman and CEO Travis Stice said in a prepared statement.

Shareholders of Diamondback Energy Inc. are expected to own about 60.5% of the combined company, while Endeavor’s equity holders are anticipated to own approximately 39.5%.

The combined company will be based in Midland, Texas.

“Our companies share a similar culture and operating philosophy and are headquartered across the street from one another, which should allow for a seamless integration of our two teams,” Stice said.

The boards of both companies approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It also has all of the necessary Endeavor approvals, the companies said.