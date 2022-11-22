Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

Tatar gave the Devils breathing room about a minute later, gloving down the rebound of Mercer's shot and beating Skinner. Sharangovich added an insurance goal with 5:15 to go.

Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils.

ROUGH NIGHT IN NET

Not only did Skinner hand the Devils the go-ahead goal, backup netminder Jack Campbell also had a bad night.

Sitting on the end of the bench late in the second period, Campbell was cut when he was hit in the face by a puck that seemed to be deflected by Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Campbell immediately left the bench and did not return for the third period.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Continue their swing through the New York metropolitan area when they visit the Islanders on Wednesday. Edmonton finishes in New York City on Saturday against the Rangers.

Devils: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

