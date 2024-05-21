Devers sets Red Sox record by homering in his 6th consecutive game

The Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch had a five-game home-run streak earlier this season.

Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley struck out eight of his first nine batters entering the fourth, Devers was only the Boston batter to put the ball in play over the stretch, hitting a comeback groundout that Bradley deflected to second baseman Brandon Lowe.

After Jarren Duran had a leadoff triple in the fourth and scored on Wilyer Abreu's double, Devers connected on a opposite-field homer to left.

The homer was Devers' 10th of the season and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP