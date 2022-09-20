Developers, family discuss memorial for collapse victims

Danzinger suggested working with the town to adjust some easements to accommodate a memorial near the edge of the lot.

Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister and brother-in-law in the collapse, said he would like the memorial to mark where the victims actually died.

“We do want to work around the area where a majority of the people and most of the blood was,” Langesfeld said.

The problem for developers is that most of the people died in the buildable portion of the lot.

“When you start asking for 50 feet or 70 feet into the site, because that’s where the building was, that becomes something which is very difficult for us to be able to look at and say we can give up a third or a half of the development," DAMAC representative Jeff Rossely said.

A Miami-Dade County circuit judge approved a settlement for the victims and property owners in June that totaled $1.1 billion, which includes the sale of the lot. The settlement money also comes from dozens of other sources, including insurance companies, engineering firms and a luxury condominium building whose recent construction next door is suspected of contributing to structural damage. None of the parties admit any wrongdoing.

A final conclusion on the cause of the collapse is likely years away. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is overseeing the investigation.