springfield-news-sun logo
X

Deutsche Bank office searched in money laundering probe

Nation & World
55 minutes ago
German police have searched offices of Deutsche Bank in connection with a money laundering investigation

BERLIN (AP) — German police have searched offices of Deutsche Bank in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The bank confirmed Friday that its offices had been raided.

“This is an investigative measure by the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office in connection with suspicious activity reports filed by the bank," it said in a statement. "Deutsche Bank is fully cooperating with the authorities.”

German media reported that prosecutors are investigating whether the country's biggest bank failed to alert authorities quickly enough about suspicious transactions by one of its customers.

In Other News
1
Ukraine: Attack on Kyiv was Putin's 'middle finger' to UN
2
AP article on missing Indigenous woman prompts 3-day search
3
Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops
4
A key inflation gauge jumped 6.6% in March, most since 1982
5
Willem Dafoe to receive honorary UW-Milwaukee doctorate
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top