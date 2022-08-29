Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings

Around 7:10 a.m., an elderly man reported he saw a man peering into vehicles. When the elderly man told the person to get away from the cars, the gunman fired at the elderly man, who was shot once and survived, police said.

White and Mayor Mike Duggan had urged residents Sunday to be alert and call police with any information.

“The suspect already shot four people. Please call immediately. ... Someone out there knows who this is,” Duggan said.

Duggan later credited “critical information from the community” and multiple law enforcement agencies with helping Detroit police take the suspect into custody.

“As we mourn our three neighbors who were killed, we should take the time to appreciate all the men and women in law enforcement whose work today made sure no other families will suffer at the hands of this shooter,” Duggan tweeted.