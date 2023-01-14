springfield-news-sun logo
Detroit Mercy's Davis sets NCAA career 3-point record

By The Associated Press
3 hours ago
Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy set the NCAA career record for 3-pointers on Saturday, hitting a career-best 11 3s and scoring a season-high 41 points in an 87-75 win over Robert Morris

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy set the NCAA career record for 3-pointers on Saturday, hitting a career-best 11 3s and scoring a season-high 41 points in an 87-75 win over Robert Morris.

Davis shot 11 for 18 from long distance and was 15 for 26 overall. His 11 3-pointers increased his career total to 513, eclipsing the previous record of 509 by Fletcher Magee of Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered the game chasing Magee and Oakland's Travis Bader (504 3s from 2010-14).

Davis, a 6-foot-1, fifth-year guard, had his fifth career game of 40 points, tied for 13th in school history.

The 24-year-old Davis has 3,232 career points, good for third in NCAA history. He is 17 points away from second place and 435 points behind Pete Maravich’s NCAA record of 3,667. Davis' 1,081 career field goals, rank 15th in NCAA history.

The Titans (7-12, 3-5 Horizon League) ended a four-game losing streak.

The Colonials (8-11, 3-5) were led by Enoch Cheeks, who had 22 points and seven rebounds. Kahliel Spear added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Detroit Mercy: AT IUPUI on Saturday.

Robert Morris: At Milwaukee on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

