Detroit Democrats are once again looking to unseat one of their own in Congress

“I’m running because our community deserves to have someone fighting back against the Trump-Musk administration who knows our struggles,” McKinney said in a statement. “Someone who has lived those struggles, and will fight for us with the urgency that this moment demands.”

The race comes as House Democrats clash publicly over the party's direction ahead of the 2026 midterms, where they hope to regain the majority.

McKinney quickly announced endorsements from several Detroit-area state lawmakers and is receiving support from Justice Democrats, a group aligned with the “squad” in the House that is known for helping elect progressive candidates to Congress.

Thanedar expressed confidence in his record in Congress.

"Voters have a choice between my bold, strong and proven leadership or Hollier’s incompetence, or McKinney’s inexperience,” Thanedar said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg has faced sharp criticism from within his own party after announcing plans to raise money for candidates challenging Democratic incumbents. Hogg argues the party needs fresh leadership willing to confront Republican President Donald Trump more aggressively and better connect with younger voters.

Asked whether Hogg planned to get involved in the 13th district race, a spokesperson said they were not yet disclosing which races he would support.

Thanedar, a wealthy former state representative and immigrant from India, has faced steady pressure and criticism from some Democrats in his district since winning a crowded nine-way primary in 2022 and securing the seat. His victory left Detroit — nearly 80% Black — without Black representation in Congress for the first time since before Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955.

Hollier launched a bid to defeat Thanedar in 2024 and received significant backing, before he was left off the ballot after election officials determined that he had not submitted enough valid signatures.