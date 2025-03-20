Detroit-area hospital resumes operations after an employee is shot in the parking garage

“We're lucky in this case it wasn’t an actual active shooter. It was a targeted incident,” Troy police Chief Josh Jones told reporters.

A hospital employee confronted another employee in the parking garage and fired five shots around 7 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was hit in the arm and subsequently treated inside the hospital, Jones said.

The chief didn't offer any details about a motive, though he said, “There was some kind of falling out recently.”

Residents received an emergency message on their phones, alerting them about an active shooter and advising them to avoid the area and to shelter in place. Police cars with lights flashing blocked major streets. Troy is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The suspect was arrested about 2 1/2 hours later in another suburb.

“We are incredibly thankful for the quick actions of all our team members and law enforcement,” Corewell Health said.

Brian Pagent, a cardiac patient, said he got off a treadmill and went into a closet to hide.

“It was scary at the time. The workers did a great job," Pagent told radio station WWJ.

